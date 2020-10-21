CONRY, CARL WILLIAM SR., age 81, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 28, 2020. Carl was born in Tracy City, TN on July 26, 1939 to the late Carl Eugene Conry and Willie Mae Anderson Conry. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Don Conry and brother in law and dear friend, Bill Jack Lloyd.

He was an active member of the Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church. He attended Grundy County High School and then proudly served his country in the Marine Corps for four years. Carl had a long career as a master carpenter, first in and around Lubbock, Texas and then later in Tennessee with TVA, working 44 years through the Chattanooga Carpenter Union Local 74 and owner of Conry Construction and Specialty Company, Inc in Tracy City, from which he retired.

Carl loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and friends. He also enjoyed farming and operated a small family farm for 18 years. He was a very strong and whole-hearted man. He was kind, courageous, brave, unselfish, and compassionate. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Polly Stockwell Conry; sister, Mary Lloyd; three children from his first marriage, Gayle Conry of Lenoir City, TN, Paige (Gregory) Long of Lenoir City, TN; son, Carl Conry, Jr. of Tracy City, TN; step son, Michael Stockwell of Parish, FL. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jedidiah Long, Natasha Long, and Kayley Conry. He also left behind a multitude of extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held Monday in the Foster and Lay Chapel with Pastor Andrew Huffman and Brother James Hindman officiating. Burial followed at Plainview Cemetery with military honors by the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store