1/1
Carl William Conry Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONRY, CARL WILLIAM SR., age 81, went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 28, 2020. Carl was born in Tracy City, TN on July 26, 1939 to the late Carl Eugene Conry and Willie Mae Anderson Conry. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Don Conry and brother in law and dear friend, Bill Jack Lloyd.
He was an active member of the Chattanooga Primitive Baptist Church. He attended Grundy County High School and then proudly served his country in the Marine Corps for four years. Carl had a long career as a master carpenter, first in and around Lubbock, Texas and then later in Tennessee with TVA, working 44 years through the Chattanooga Carpenter Union Local 74 and owner of Conry Construction and Specialty Company, Inc in Tracy City, from which he retired.
Carl loved the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and friends. He also enjoyed farming and operated a small family farm for 18 years. He was a very strong and whole-hearted man. He was kind, courageous, brave, unselfish, and compassionate. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Polly Stockwell Conry; sister, Mary Lloyd; three children from his first marriage, Gayle Conry of Lenoir City, TN, Paige (Gregory) Long of Lenoir City, TN; son, Carl Conry, Jr. of Tracy City, TN; step son, Michael Stockwell of Parish, FL. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jedidiah Long, Natasha Long, and Kayley Conry. He also left behind a multitude of extended family and friends.
Funeral services were held Monday in the Foster and Lay Chapel with Pastor Andrew Huffman and Brother James Hindman officiating. Burial followed at Plainview Cemetery with military honors by the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grundy County Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cumberland Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved