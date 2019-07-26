Home

Layne Funeral Home
182 Fitchtown Rd
Altamont, TN 37301
(931) 692-7777
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Altamont Community Center
Charles Gordon Potts


1952 - 2019
Charles Gordon Potts Obituary
POTTS, CHARLES GORDON, age 66, of Altamont, passed away at his home on July 20, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Charles Ransom and Rebecca Louise Sutherland Potts on September 4, 1952.
Charles grew up in Vero Beach, FL where he worked for Toyota as a master mechanic before opening his own auto mechanic shop. When he moved to Tennessee, he returned to work at Toyota and then he again opened his own shop. He was a member of the Little Creek Baptist Church and a drummer for the Highway 41 Blues Band.
Charles is survived by his sisters, Nancy Fryar of Clarksville, TN and Wanda Potts of Austin, TX; several nieces and a host of friends.
As per Mr. Potts's request, he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held August 10 at the Altamont Community Center. Memorial service/BBQ Celebration starts at 11am.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Beersheba Springs Medical Clinic P.O. Box 112, Beersheba Springs, TN 37305, beershebaclinic.org. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home.
Published in Grundy County Herald on July 25, 2019
