Charles Ray Myers


1945 - 2019
Charles Ray Myers Obituary
MYERS, CHARLES RAY, 74 of Tracy City, TN, passed from this life Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home. Charles was born March 12, 1945, in Chattanooga, a son of the late Miles Benson Myers and Myrtle Marie Womack Myers.
Charles was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired as vice-president of operations in plant construction of high strength high rise buildings, airport runways and tunnels.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Myers; son and daughter-in-law, Yancey Ray and Billie Dena Myers; daughter, Amber Susan Myers; sister, Reta Myers; grandson, Seth Harrod; nephew, Matthew B. Baker.
Services were held Saturday in the Foster & Lay Chapel with Pastor Doug Carpenter conducting services. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster & Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on July 4, 2019
