MYERS, CHARLES RAY, 74 of Tracy City, TN, passed from this life Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home. Charles was born March 12, 1945, in Chattanooga, a son of the late Miles Benson Myers and Myrtle Marie Womack Myers.
Charles was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired as vice-president of operations in plant construction of high strength high rise buildings, airport runways and tunnels.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Myers; son and daughter-in-law, Yancey Ray and Billie Dena Myers; daughter, Amber Susan Myers; sister, Reta Myers; grandson, Seth Harrod; nephew, Matthew B. Baker.
Services were held Saturday in the Foster & Lay Chapel with Pastor Doug Carpenter conducting services. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster & Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on July 4, 2019