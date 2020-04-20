|
|
LAXSON, CHARLIE, age 70 of Pelham, TN, passed away on April 12, 2020, at Southern Tennessee Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 10, 1950 in Winchester to the late Charles Walter and Esther (Wimberly) Laxson Sr.
Before his retirement, he was employed as a machinist at Schmiede Corporation in Tullahoma. Charlie enjoyed fishing, riding in his truck, playing solitaire, and watching TV, but most of all he treasured the time spent with his beloved family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Charlette Slagle.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of forty-seven years, Janice Faye Temples Laxson of Pelham; daughters, Rebecca (James) Stevens of Dalton, Georgia, and Millie (Gene) Thompson of Decherd; grandchildren, Katie (Dusty) Argo, Justin Laxson, Charles Harris, and Amanda Laxson; great-grandchildren, Heavenly Laxson, Landon Laxson, Nevaeh Laxson, and De' Myka Laxson; sister, Pamela Louise Laxson of Nashville; brother-in-law, Robert "Bob: Slagle of Nashville; niece, Elizabeth Todaro of Nashville; and two great-nieces.
A private family service will be held with burial at Pelham Church of Christ Cemetery officiated by Bro. Justin Hill. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home from 10 am-12 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. Plans for a public Celebration of Life service to be held at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home will be announced in the future. Arrangements were provided by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, Winchester, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Apr. 16, 2020