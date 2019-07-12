|
BRITTON, CHASTEN RYEAN, 20, of Altamont, TN, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, from injuries she received in an ATV accident. She was born in Chattanooga, TN on April 26, 1999. Chasten was a registered dental assistant and was employed by Janet G. Gardner DDS Family Dentistry in Tullahoma.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmylee Hollis Barrett; grandparents, Deborah Louise Bess, Ricky Cunningham and Jimmy Barrett; great grandparents, Edgar and Elizabeth Bess, Frances Britton.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Chasity and Jarron Barrett; father, Tony Britton; brother, Dylan Britton; sisters, Jaylyn Barrett and Kendra Britton; grandparents, Jeannie Helsel, Tony Britton Sr. and Kay Barrett.
Funeral services were held Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Altamont with Aaron Barrett officiating. Burial was in the Airview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on July 11, 2019