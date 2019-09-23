|
|
LAYNE, CHESTER EARL, 76, of Ringgold, GA, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at his home with his family at his bedside. He was born in Palmer, TN on November 16, 1942, to Roy David Layne and Mary Louise Geary Layne who preceded him in death in addition to his brother, Jackie "Boot Jack" Layne; sisters, Faye Hanson and Janice Gulas; step-son, Gregory E. Walker.
He was a US Army veteran of Vietnam and a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Combat Veterans and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Darlene Layne; son, Casey Earl (Faye) Layne, Palmer, TN; step-daughters, Brandi (Raymond) Brown and Melinda (Dallas) Pursley; sister, Dorothy (Lowell) Lockhart; brothers, Charles D. "Steamboat" Layne and Ricky "Rock" (Freda) Layne; grandchildren, Hunter and Sophie Layne; Brent Walker, Cheyenne, Waylon and Grayson Brown; several loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. CDT Thursday in the Layne Funeral Home Chapel with Ministers, Tim Layne and John Potts officiating. Burial will be 2:00 p.m. EDT Friday in the Catoosa Memorial Gardens in Ringgold, GA with Military Honors. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Sept. 12, 2019