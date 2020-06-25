Or Copy this URL to Share

LAYMAN, CHRISTEEN DENISE MINTON, age 70 of Dunlap, TN passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Daisy Slaughter Minton; husband, Gene Layman; sisters, Wilma Kenner, Myrtle Smith and Bessie Lee Hillis.

She is survived by her son, Rocky (Laura) Layman; grandchildren, Todd (Rebecca) Layman, Shane (Haley) Layman and Chase Layman along with several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held. Arrangements provided by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Dunlap, TN.



