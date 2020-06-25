LAYMAN, CHRISTEEN DENISE MINTON, age 70 of Dunlap, TN passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Daisy Slaughter Minton; husband, Gene Layman; sisters, Wilma Kenner, Myrtle Smith and Bessie Lee Hillis.
She is survived by her son, Rocky (Laura) Layman; grandchildren, Todd (Rebecca) Layman, Shane (Haley) Layman and Chase Layman along with several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held. Arrangements provided by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Dunlap, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.