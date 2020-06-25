Christeen Denise (Minton) Layman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christeen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAYMAN, CHRISTEEN DENISE MINTON, age 70 of Dunlap, TN passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Daisy Slaughter Minton; husband, Gene Layman; sisters, Wilma Kenner, Myrtle Smith and Bessie Lee Hillis.
She is survived by her son, Rocky (Laura) Layman; grandchildren, Todd (Rebecca) Layman, Shane (Haley) Layman and Chase Layman along with several nieces and nephews.
No services will be held. Arrangements provided by Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Dunlap, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grundy County Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ewton Funeral Home
6936 Hwy 28
Dunlap, TN 37327
(423) 949-2112
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved