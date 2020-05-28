LUSK, CLARRON, 77, of Altamont, TN, passed away Friday May 22, 2020 at the STRHS-Sewanee Hospital. He was born in Altamont, TN on February 20, 1943 to Thomas Clinton Lusk and Cora Lee Beaird Lusk, who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Byron, Rayford and Earl Lusk.

He was a member and deacon of the AirView Baptist Church for over 45 years, a farmer and longtime caretaker of the AirView Cemetery. He was retired from the A.O. Smith Company. He recently served on the Coffee/Grundy USDA-Farm Service Agency County office Committee for nine years and the last two years as chairman.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Housley Lusk; daughter, Twyla (Duane) Meadows; son, Dawayne (Kellie) Lusk; grandchildren, Corbin, Kathryn and Kallie Lusk, Logan and Landon Meadows; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Thomas Lusk officiating. Burial followed in the AirView Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.





