Layne Funeral Home
182 Fitchtown Rd
Altamont, TN 37301
(931) 692-7777
Clydia Grace "Ramsey" Northcutt


1933 - 2019
Clydia Grace "Ramsey" Northcutt Obituary
NORTHCUTT, CLYDIA GRACE "RAMSEY", 85, of Altamont, passed away Sunday, May 4, 2019 at her home. She was born in Altamont, Tennessee on May 24, 1933 to Clyde and Cleo Myers Northcutt who preceded her in death along with her sister, Clara Fults; half-sister, Martha Campbell; brother, Parker Northcutt; half-brothers, Dewey, Stanley, Elzie, Elmer and Earl Campbell.
She was retired from Carrier Corporation.
She is survived by her brother, Grady Northcutt; half-sister, Dorothy Campbell; a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in the Fults Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on May 9, 2019
