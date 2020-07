Or Copy this URL to Share

JOHNSON, CODY GARRETT, age 29, of Winchester, TN passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020. Funeral services were held at Cumberland Funeral Home in Tracy City on July 23, 2020. Burial immediately followed at Gregg Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.

