Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Connie Sue Jones


1953 - 2019
Connie Sue Jones Obituary
JONES, CONNIE SUE SWEETON, 65, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019, at her home. She was born in Chattanooga, TN on December 23, 1953.
She was a LPN employed at the Tennessee Veterans Home in Murfreesboro, TN until her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. and Dottie Sweeton; grandparents, Woodrow and Carolyn Rager Thompson.
She is survived by her sons, Jason (Shasta) Tate, Tracy City, TN, Justin Tate, Murfreesboro, TN and Zack Jones, Santa Monica, CA; brother, Buddy (Jackie) Sweeton, Gruetli-Laager, TN; granddaughter, Lyric Tate; special canine companions, Zoe and Gracie.
Cremation was chosen and at her request no service will be held. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
