BARRETT, CORD MONTANA, 22, of Tracy City, TN, passed away Sunday June 30, 2019, from injuries he received in an ATV accident. He was born in Tullahoma, TN on July 17, 1996.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Twilla Nichole Hall Barrett; grandmother, Mae Barrett.
He was employed by All Jobs Electric and was enrolled at Chattanooga State pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also worked for Steve and Donna Ahearn who loved him like a son on the Double A Farm.
He is survived by his brothers, Trevor (Cassie Nunley) Barrett and Saxon Barrett; sister, Cheyenne (Joe Carroll) Barrett; father, Jeff (Kathy) Barrett; grandparents, Harold and Prudance Campbell Hall, Keith Barrett; aunt, Lashay (Wade) McCullough; uncles, Sean (Kandy) and Travis (Karrie) Hall; step-father, Ed Nichols; girlfriend, Jessie Myers; nephews, Riley and Waylon.
Funeral services were held Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Gene Richard and Dal Barrett officiating. Burial followed in the Bonnie Oaks Cemetery. Arrangements were provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on July 11, 2019