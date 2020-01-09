Home

Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
David Brent Myers


1974 - 2020
David Brent Myers Obituary
MYERS, BRENT, 45, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at his home in Tracy City, TN. Born at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN on January 16, 1974 to David Myers and Jennie Lee Griswold. He is preceded in death by his father David Myers; grandparents, Herschel and Virginia Griswold, and Herschel and Madie Myers; and daughter Jennifer Layne.
Brent has always given his time to protect and serve his country, as a veteran of the United States Army and as a dedicated Police officer. His time with law enforcement included Grundy County Sherriff's Department and now with the Bradley County Sherriff's Department. He was also a proud Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Jeana Myers; mother, Jennie Lee Griswold; children, Jessica (Logan) Campbell, Josh (Valerie) Layne, Jerica (Deke) Stone, Brentni (Hank) Rymer, TJ Myers, Jayven Bess, Trent Myers; grandchildren, Colben, Corben, Tori, Jarrett and Riot; brothers, Mark Myers, Neil Campbell Jr.; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Services were held January 7, 2020 at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN with Brother Guinn E. Green officiating. Burial followed at the Eastern Star Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
