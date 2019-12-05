Home

Delma Inez Meeks


1939 - 2019
Delma Inez Meeks Obituary
MEEKS, DELMA INEZ, 80, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System, Winchester, TN. She was born June 25, 1939 in VanBurnen County to the late J.T. Forsyth and Sarah Rhebena Baker Forsyth. She is preceded in death by husband, Clyde Meeks; brothers, AC Forsyth and Roger Dale Forsyth and sister, Rose Pease.
Delma always enjoyed her flowers, working in her garden and canning that season's crop.
She is survived by sons, Clyde Edward (Sherrie) Meeks, David Meeks, and Bradford (Darlene) Meeks; daughter, Brenda Kay (Bobby) Terry; sister, Emma (David) Fincher; brothers, Roy (Tincy) Forsyth, Joe Forsyth and Robert ( Mildred) Forsyth; along with 11 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held November 30, 2019, in the Foster and Lay Chapel. Burial immediately followed at Burns Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster and Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
