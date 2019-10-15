|
MEEKS, DENNIS MITCHELL "DENNY", age 64 of Coalmont, died Thursday, October 3, 2019, due to an extended illness. He was a proud father and grandfather, founding member and lead singer of the Hard Times Band, and retired owner-operator of D-Link Fence Company. Denny was preceded in death by his father, Horace David Meeks; mother, Colleen C. Meeks; brother, Danny Ray "Punk" Meeks.
Survivors include his son, Josh (Jaime) Meeks of Tracy City; daughter, Jessica (Jason) Sweeton of Wartrace; two brothers, Darryl (Betty) Meeks of Soddy Daisy and Kevin Meeks of Tracy City; three grandchildren, Luke and Tayler Meeks and Jayden Clay Sweeton; many nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends and loved ones.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers John Potts, Lee Myers, Clayton Jones, and Matthew Meeks. Burial followed at Coalmont Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 10, 2019