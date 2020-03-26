|
LAYNE, DILLARD HAROLD, JR, age 81 of Pelham, TN, passed from this life Thursday, afternoon, March 19, 2020, at Unity Medical Center in Manchester. Harold was born April 16, 1938 in the Mountain View community near Pelham, a son of the late Dillard H. Layne, Sr. and Anna Corene Cox Layne and was preceded in death by his brothers, James Ronald "Ronnie" Layne and Charles Doyle Layne.
Mr. Layne was a member of Chapman's Chapel Church of the Nazarene and had served in the Tennessee National Guard from 1957 – 1958 and then joined the U.S. Air Force and served from 1958 – 1979, receiving the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and Air Force Good Conduct Medal, after his military retirement he worked for American General Life Insurance Company and was manager at Clifftops.
Harold was a man who had strong beliefs, a love for God, his family and his country. He enjoyed recalling memories with friends and family, viewing the mountains and the farm lands of Pelham valley, traveling, working outdoors and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Koger Layne; children, Troy Kevin (Patti) Layne, Russell Kirk (Janet) Layne and Travis Kyle (Lindsey) Layne; sisters, Joyce (Donnie) Gipson and Brenda (Steve) Mitchell; grandchildren, Heather, Joshua, Chad, Olivia, Amelia, Canyon and Reece; great grandchildren, Locke, Willow, Asher, Rivers, Aaron and "one on the way"; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in memory of Harold to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or on line at: woundedwarriorproject.org.
Funeral services were held Monday in the funeral home chapel with Reverend John Burge and Reverend Justin Hill officiating. Burial was in Warren Cemetery with military honors. Pallbearers were Troy Layne, Russell Layne, Travis Layne, David Layne, Jeff Sparks, and Jamie Hicks. Honorary pallbearers, John Jacobs and Jimmy Goodman. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Mar. 26, 2020