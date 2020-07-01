MAGOUIRK, DJ, JR., age 61, passed away June 25, 2020 in Cookeville, TN. He was born in Palmer, TN on November 15, 1958. DJ is preceded in death by his father, DJ Magouirk Sr. and daughter Nacole Magouirk.

DJ never met a stranger, he was the life of the party. He also loved fishing and shooting sports clays.

DJ is survived by his wife, Cindy Magouirk; mother, Bertie Mae (Cecil) Jennings; son, Jarrod (Lindsey) Magouirk; daughter, Ariel Hassler; sister, Brenda Parsons (Tommy Henry); grandchildren, Blake Byers, Kelsey Dykes, William Kidd, Kenzlie Hassler and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Foster & Lay Chapel. Burial followed at Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.



