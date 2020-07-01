DJ Magouirk Jr.
1958 - 2020
MAGOUIRK, DJ, JR., age 61, passed away June 25, 2020 in Cookeville, TN. He was born in Palmer, TN on November 15, 1958. DJ is preceded in death by his father, DJ Magouirk Sr. and daughter Nacole Magouirk.
DJ never met a stranger, he was the life of the party. He also loved fishing and shooting sports clays.
DJ is survived by his wife, Cindy Magouirk; mother, Bertie Mae (Cecil) Jennings; son, Jarrod (Lindsey) Magouirk; daughter, Ariel Hassler; sister, Brenda Parsons (Tommy Henry); grandchildren, Blake Byers, Kelsey Dykes, William Kidd, Kenzlie Hassler and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Foster & Lay Chapel. Burial followed at Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home/Foster & Lay Chapel
96 Clair St
Tracy City, TN 37387
931-592-3691
