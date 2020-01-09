Home

Don Samuel Tate


1941 - 2019
Don Samuel Tate Obituary
TATE, DON SAMUEL, 78, of Coalmont, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Hospital in Sewanee, TN. He was born in Palmer, TN on August 15, 1941, to Harley Tate and Ruby Omalee Meeks Tate who preceded him in death along with his sisters, Betty Sue Worley and Patsy Burnett.
He was retired from Sequatchie Valley Electric Cooperative and was a member of the Sewanee Lodge #405 F&AM at Tracy City and the Scottish Rite Bodies of Chattanooga.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie Lee Brown Tate; daughter, Carrie Tate; brothers, Dwight (Linda) Tate and Keith (Mona) Tate; sisters, Phyllis (John) Brown and Rene (Randy) Hampton; granddaughter, Candida Tate; great granddaughter, Cadence Davis; a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday at Coalmont Cemetery with Minister Ray Winton officiating and Masonic Rites by the Sewanee Lodge. Lodge Members will serve as pallbearers. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
