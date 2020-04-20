Home

Donald Jeffery Walden Obituary
WALDEN, DONALD JEFFERY, age 57, of Manchester, TN, passed away on April 7, 2020, at his residence.
Donald was born in Jasper, TN. He was a construction worker. Donald loved riding four wheelers and motorcycles, fishing, and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carolyn Ann Walden; grandchildren, Elizabeth Young and Ian Walden; stepsons, Ricky Laneville and Aaron Laneville; six step grandsons, who loved him very much; siblings, James (Ann) Walden, Jr., Jan (Houston) Ward, Sherry (Danny) Fults, Sandy (Jerry) Halliday, and Marcus Billy (Valerie) Walden; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Dawn Bastain; parents, James and Gladys Walden, Sr.; and stepmother, Elsie Walden.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Manchester Funeral Home, Manchester, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
