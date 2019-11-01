Home

Central Funeral Home
2812 Hillsboro Hwy.
Manchester, TN 37355
(201) 945-2009
Dustin Wade Buckner


1984 - 2019
Dustin Wade Buckner Obituary
BUCKNER, DUSTIN WADE, 35, of McMinnville, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in a fishing accident on the Elk River. He was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee on May 16, 1984.
Dustin owned and operated High and Tight Lawn Care and was a member of the Impact Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Jamie Grein Buckner; daughter, Charley Buckner; sons, Luke and Benjamin Buckner; father, Dennis Wade Buckner; mother, Bonnie L. Nunley Buckner; brothers, Dwight "Pete" (Angie) Buckner and Casey Buckner; sisters, Lynn Parker, Angela (Ronald) Vaughn, Monica (Kent) Nunley and Danielle (Gerrial) Parks; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Bill Adcock officiating. Burial followed in the Bethel Cemetery in Pelham with Military Honors. Arrangements provided by Central Funeral Home, Manchester, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 31, 2019
