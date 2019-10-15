Home

Elmer Ewing "Butch" Patterson Jr.

Elmer Ewing "Butch" Patterson Jr. Obituary
PATTERSON, ELMER EWING "BUTCH", JR., age 74, passed away, Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam & Mariah Carrick Patterson, Russell & Daisy Perry Gifford; father, Elmer "Pat" & Johnnie Gifford Patterson; step-son, Randall Gilley; and faithful companion, Toby.
He is survived by, daughters, Carol (Charles) Niles of FL, Paige (David) Anderson of TN, Jamie (Steve) Lester of TN; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; sister, Pam (Bill Sellars) Patterson; and 2 nephews.
The family will receive friends for visitation, Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11am – 2pm at Epiphany Anglican Church, 330 Walla Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Murfreesboro, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
