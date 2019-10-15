|
|
PATTERSON, ELMER EWING "BUTCH", JR., age 74, passed away, Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sam & Mariah Carrick Patterson, Russell & Daisy Perry Gifford; father, Elmer "Pat" & Johnnie Gifford Patterson; step-son, Randall Gilley; and faithful companion, Toby.
He is survived by, daughters, Carol (Charles) Niles of FL, Paige (David) Anderson of TN, Jamie (Steve) Lester of TN; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; sister, Pam (Bill Sellars) Patterson; and 2 nephews.
The family will receive friends for visitation, Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11am – 2pm at Epiphany Anglican Church, 330 Walla Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128. Arrangements provided by Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services, Murfreesboro, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Oct. 3, 2019