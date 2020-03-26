|
BOULDIN, ERNIE LEE SR., age 66 of Smithville, passed away Thursday afternoon at his residence. He was born September 27, 1953 to his parents, the late Ernest and Margaret Smartt Bouldin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shane Usrey; infant sister, Pam Bouldin; sister, Dortha Kalmar and brother, Andy Westman.
Ernie worked in nursery and construction and retired from Tenneco.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Bouldin of Smithville; son, Ernie Lee Bouldin, Jr "BJ" and Amanda of Tullahoma; 8 grandchildren, Austin Tyler Malone, Samantha Lee Earls, Cameron Isaiah Usrey, Matthew Brylee Usrey, Ernie Lee Bouldin, III, Hunter Grey Bouldin, Noah O'Huck Bouldin, and Deegan Cross Maranta; siblings, Jo Marlin of Hermitage, Myrtle Irvin of Tracy City, Shelia Campbell of Hillsboro, Rena (Earl) Terry of Tracy City, twin sister, Minnie (James) Scheisser of Chattanooga, Earlene (Johnny) Seagroves of Tracy City; several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service was held March 20, 2020 at DeKalb Funeral Chapel. Arrangements provided by DeKalb Funeral Chapel, Smithville, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Mar. 19, 2020