ROSS, EUGENE "GENE", age 78, of Winchester, TN, departed this life on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at The Waters of Winchester following a brief illness. Mr. Ross was born in Coalmont, TN, to the late William Herbert Ross and Louise Beth Dykes Ross on April 2, 1942.

Mr. Ross was a member of the Coalmont Methodist Church. He was a 32nd degree Mason as well as a published poet. Mr. Ross is a U.S. Army Veteran serving his country during the Vietnam War. Mr. Ross was employed for several years as a salesman at Zayres in Nashville after his return from service. He has over 30 years' experience in the Cemetery and Funeral Industry. He enjoyed his work the most as a Cemeterian in North Carolina and TN, for most of the 30 years. He relocated to Winchester and was employed at the former Watson-Gamble Memorial Park and was last employed at Grant Funeral Services, before his retirement. Mr. Ross was an avid member of the Krystal Coffee Club.

He dearly loved his family and friends and was known to always be willing to help them out if need be. He will be remembered as a loving and caring brother, uncle and friend to many.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Ross was preceded in death by his daughter, Alicia Dawn Tuggle, brothers; Herbert C. Ross, John Carroll Ross, Lew Allen "Pup" Ross, Joe Ross and Rudy Ross. He is survived by his sisters; Norma Price of Tullahoma, Beverly Ann Brazelton of Decherd, Judy Ross Miller and husband, Jimmy of Winchester, 2-granddaughters; Brittany and Ashley Tuggle, 1-great-granddaughter, Amelia and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Dr. Clayton Jones and Bro. Ray Winton, officiating. Interment followed in the Watson-North Memorial Park in Winchester with military honors bestowed. Arrangements provided by Grant Funeral Services, Estill Springs, TN.



