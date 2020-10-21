1/1
Georgia Helen Kirk
1930 - 2020
KIRK, GEORGIA HELEN, 89, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born in Palmer, TN on November 15, 1930 to Arthur Tate and Mary Jane Knox Tate who preceded her in death along with her husband, Charles "Buddy" Kirk; sisters, Dereda Joyce Layne, Marie Fisher and Iris Lasker; brothers, Charles, Joe David and William Ford Tate.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Jillayne) Kirk of Scottsdale, AZ and Jeff Kirk of Phoenix, AZ; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen and her ashes will rest with Buddy at the Fall Creek Cemetery in Gruetli-Laager, TN. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
