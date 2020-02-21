Home

Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Clark


1952 - 2020
Gerald Wayne "Jerry" Clark Obituary
CLARK, GERALD WAYNE "JERRY", age 67 of Pelham, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. Jerry was born on June 18, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Riley and Lorraine Clark.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester. Jerry enjoyed farming, gardening and attending tractor pulls. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Nancy Clark; grandson, Hunter Northcutt.
He is survived by his son, Adam Clark (Hollyn); daughters, Diana Boyett, Janice Gipson; sisters, Marsha Twitty (Jim), Sherrie Hunke (Dave); grandchildren, Tori Northcutt, Madison Gipson, Adalyn and Landon Clark; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial followed in Pelham Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Coffee County Funeral Chapel, Manchester, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
