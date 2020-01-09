Home

POWERED BY

Services
Layne Funeral Home
32871 State Rte 108
Palmer, TN 37365
(931) 779-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Pickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Marie Pickett


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Marie Pickett Obituary
PICKETT, GLADYS MARIE, 89, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Palmer, TN on June 29, 1930 to Robert White and Maude Land White Glisson who preceded her in death along with her stepfather, Bedford Glisson; husband, Jack Lloyd Pickett; sister, Mildred Vandergriff; son, Charles Pickett; grandson, Jim Pickett.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Carpenter, Gruetli Laager; sons, Jackie W. (Bertha) Pickett, Dunlap and Bill (Anna Bell) Pickett, Gruetli Laager; grandchildren, James Payne, Katrina Frederick, Billy K. Pickett Jr., Danny Wayne Pickett, Paula Pickett Smith, Anthony Pickett, and Jason Pickett; great grandchildren, Destiny, Sammy, Jessie, Emma, Zachary, Domenic, Ledger and Jozlyn Pickett, Benjamin and Isabella Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Mike Rigsby and Steven Taylor officiating. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -