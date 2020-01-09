|
|
PICKETT, GLADYS MARIE, 89, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. She was born in Palmer, TN on June 29, 1930 to Robert White and Maude Land White Glisson who preceded her in death along with her stepfather, Bedford Glisson; husband, Jack Lloyd Pickett; sister, Mildred Vandergriff; son, Charles Pickett; grandson, Jim Pickett.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Carpenter, Gruetli Laager; sons, Jackie W. (Bertha) Pickett, Dunlap and Bill (Anna Bell) Pickett, Gruetli Laager; grandchildren, James Payne, Katrina Frederick, Billy K. Pickett Jr., Danny Wayne Pickett, Paula Pickett Smith, Anthony Pickett, and Jason Pickett; great grandchildren, Destiny, Sammy, Jessie, Emma, Zachary, Domenic, Ledger and Jozlyn Pickett, Benjamin and Isabella Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Monday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Mike Rigsby and Steven Taylor officiating. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Dec. 19, 2019