Grady "Buck" Barnes

Grady "Buck" Barnes Obituary
BARNES, GRADY "BUCK", of Monteagle, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019, at home. He is preceded in death by his parent, Jesse and Gracie Barnes; son, Timothy Stephens; 2 brother and 3 sisters.
Grady was a member of First Baptist Church of Tracy City. He was a master mechanic and loved Nascar.
He is survived by his wife, Maybelle Barnes; son, Allen Grady (Tina) Barnes; daughter, Jacqueline Tess (Paul) Barnes, Angela Barnes Rogers; brother, Austin Barnes; sisters, Lola (Charles) Hood, Gene Barnes; grandchildren, Cason (Kristin), Jonathan (Sasha), Christopher (Kelly), Joshua, Michael (B.B.), Randall; great grandchildren, Ethan, Brady, Dylan, Lana, Evelyn, Gatlin, Grayson, Greenly, Little Ethan, Emma, Caroline, Alex, Morgan, Aden, Lane, Colton, and Landon.
Services were held Thursday at First Baptist Church of Tracy City, with Brother Ben Curtis officiating. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Apr. 11, 2019
