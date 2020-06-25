Harold Edward Kilgore
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KILGORE, HAROLD EDWARD, age 78, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Elk River Health & Rehab of Winchester, TN.
Harold was born on May 10, 1942 in Whitwell, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents Spence and Daisy Nunley Kilgore; wife, Pearlie Mae Kilgore and son, Charles Allen "Charlie" Kilgore.
Harold loved gardening, scrap ironing and driving around on the back roads.
Harold is survived by his sons, Edward Dean Kilgore, Kenneth Leon Kilgore, Dewayne Allen Kilgore; brothers, Thomas Lee Kilgore, Jimmy Wayne Kilgore; sisters, Jody Kilgore, Irene Nunley; grandchildren, April, Renee, Christopher, Donna, Brandy, Lataea and several other grandchildren; great grandchildren, Beth, Kylie, Emalyn and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Foster & Lay Chapel with Brother Claude Hoback officiating. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grundy County Herald from Jun. 25 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home/Foster & Lay Chapel
96 Clair St
Tracy City, TN 37387
931-592-3691
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved