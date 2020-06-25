KILGORE, HAROLD EDWARD, age 78, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Elk River Health & Rehab of Winchester, TN.

Harold was born on May 10, 1942 in Whitwell, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents Spence and Daisy Nunley Kilgore; wife, Pearlie Mae Kilgore and son, Charles Allen "Charlie" Kilgore.

Harold loved gardening, scrap ironing and driving around on the back roads.

Harold is survived by his sons, Edward Dean Kilgore, Kenneth Leon Kilgore, Dewayne Allen Kilgore; brothers, Thomas Lee Kilgore, Jimmy Wayne Kilgore; sisters, Jody Kilgore, Irene Nunley; grandchildren, April, Renee, Christopher, Donna, Brandy, Lataea and several other grandchildren; great grandchildren, Beth, Kylie, Emalyn and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Foster & Lay Chapel with Brother Claude Hoback officiating. Burial followed at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.



