Or Copy this URL to Share

DODD, HARVEY JR., age 89, of McMinnville, TN, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at the Foster-Lay Chapel on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1PM, with immediate burial to follow at Clouse Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8PM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store