Hazel Edith Bryant


1929 - 2020
Hazel Edith Bryant Obituary
BRYANT, HAZEL EDITH, 90, of Tracy City, TN passed from this life in the morning hours of Saturday, January 4, 2020. She was born on August 25, 1929 in Tracy City, TN to the late Roy and Esther Elizabeth Thomas. She is also preceded in death by her husband Elmer Jackson Bryant, sisters; Lucretia Crabtree, and Willie Mae Geary, brothers; Rodney Kenneth Thomas and Leroy Thomas.
Hazel was a loving and devoted wife and mother, who always enjoyed beautiful flowers.
Survivors include sons, Michael (Patti Rae) Bryant, Larry Clifton Bryant, and Greg (Aletha) Bryant; daughter, Vickie Bryant; grandchildren, Aaron (Jenny) Bryant, Matt Bryant, Andrew (Abigail) Bryant, Chandler Bryant, Abby Bryant, Celeste Bryant, and Carson Bryant; sister, Helen Sanders; sister in laws, Margaret Ann Thomas and Margaret D. Thomas.
Funeral Services to honor Hazel were held January 7, 2020 in the Foster and Lay Chapel. Burial immediately followed service at Plainview Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster & Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
