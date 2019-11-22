Home

Layne Funeral Home
182 Fitchtown Rd
Altamont, TN 37301
(931) 692-7777
Hazel Lorene Johnson


1945 - 2019
Hazel Lorene Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, HAZEL LORENE, 74, of Coalmont, TN, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at her home with her family near. She was born in Coalmont, TN on April 3, 1945, to Lillard and Gladys Caldwell Sweeton who preceded her in death along with her husband John Wesley Johnson Sr.; sister, Loretta Steele; brothers, Harold Vernon Sweeton, Frank Edward Sweeton and Robert "Bobby" Sweeton.
She was a member of the Church of Christ at Coalmont.
She is survived by her daughters, Angelia "Jody" Wright and her husband Victor of Tullahoma, TN and Sonya Garner and her husband Tim of Coalmont, TN; son, John Wesley Johnson Jr. and his wife Judy of Altamont, TN; brother, Carl Ray Sweeton and his wife Imogene of Flintstone, GA; sisters-in-law, Jimmie Mae Sweeton, Ringgold, GA and June Sweeton of Lilburn, GA; grandchildren, Amanda Garner, Brandi (Jordan) Anderson, Ian (Cassie) Wright, Collin (Hannah) Wright, Marina Johnson, John W. Johnson III and Jeremiah Johnson; great grandchildren, Brandon, Harlee, Emily and Andie; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Ray Winton and Rusty Hargis officiating. Graveside services were held Wednesday at the Coalmont, Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
