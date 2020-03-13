|
|
HAZEL MARIE HUNZIKER FANSHAW, 1918-2020, the gates of heaven opened to a beautiful angel on Sunday, March 1, 2020 when Hazel Marie Hunziker Fanshaw entered into eternal life.
Throughout life's journey she touched countless lives, was a kind and loving friend to many, and was beloved by everyone who knew her, especially her family. Hazel walked in faith above all else, and leaves behind a legacy of love. She will be remembered by her love for others, her kindness, thoughtfulness, boundless generosity, and willingness to help wherever there was a need.
Hazel was welcomed into the world in Tracy City, TN on June 1, 1918, the second of nine children born to Edward J. and Susie Swann Hunziker, lifelong residents of Tracy City. She was of the Episcopal faith and was confirmed at Christ Episcopal Church there.
Her first job was at Baggenstoss Dutch Maid Bakery in Tracy City making donuts and pastries. At first sampling the delicious pastries was wonderful but as time passed, the sweet confections grew less and less appealing to her until she could no longer bear to taste them at all. After graduation from Grundy County High School, Hazel attended the Watkins Institute of Business in Nashville to prepare for a secretarial career. In the early 1940's she moved to Washington DC. There she attended the American Institute Speedwriting School of Business to further her career in the secretarial field. She married her husband Caleb G. Fanshaw, a native Washingtonian, in DC in 1947. Hazel continued to work as a secretary and over the course of her long career was secretary to officials in government offices and later to real estate developers. Her last employ was as a legal secretary in the prestigious legal firm of Nylen and Gilmore in Maryland.
Hazel and Caleb lived in the Washington Metro area until his death in 1980. She continued to live in the Arlington VA suburb until her retirement in the late 80's at which time she moved to Chambersburg PA. In 2005 Hazel returned to her birth state of Tennessee and settled in Tullahoma.
Never one to let grass grow under her feet, Hazel led a very active life. She loved to swim, dance and travel. No longer able to travel, she enjoyed stimulating conversations, reading, writing, (she was a prolific writer), crossword puzzles, shopping, and tending her flowers and tomato plants outside her apartment. Known as "Ms. Hazel," by the apartment staff, they fondly called her the "Queen of Continental Apartments."
Left to mourn her passing include brothers, Jack (Rosemarie) Hunziker, Estill Springs TN and Homer Hunziker, Tracy City TN; sister, Mary Sue Powell, Las Cruces, NM; sister-in-law, Bessie Lee Hunziker, Tracy City TN; numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her husband; her parents; sister, Edwene Green; brothers, E.J., Lewis, Arthur, and Lee Hunziker.
Heaven's gain is our loss, we will forever miss you, rest in peace, dearest Hazel, we love you. No services are planned at this time, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Grant Funeral Services, Estill Springs, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Mar. 12, 2020