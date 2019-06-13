Home

Herbert Roddie Totherow


Herbert Roddie Totherow Obituary
TOTHEROW, HERBERT RODDIE, 68 of Coalmont, TN, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Metro General Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was born in Chattanooga, TN on October 1, 1950.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Maudie Lee Shrum Lay; grandmother, Mary W. Magouirk; brother, Kenneth Howell Totherow; nephew, Jason Totherow.
He is survived by his son, Roddie Darnell Totherow; daughters, Kristie (Robert) Tuders; grandsons, Dakota and Dagan; sister, Virginia Adams; half-brothers, Mike, Tim and Jarvis Totherow; half-sister, Tammy Totherow; 2 nieces; 4 nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Jack Nance officiating. Burial followed in the Coalmont Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on June 13, 2019
