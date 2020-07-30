BRADY, HERSHEL GLENN, 66, of Altamont, TN, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Altamont, TN on September 15, 1953 to Clyde and Novella Nunley Brady who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Ted, Mitchell and Kenneth Brady; sister, Joyce Wanamaker.

He was a graduate of the Reppert School of Auctioneering and operated Brady's Antiques and Auctions. He hosted horse shows in the Grundy County Area and helped with many Benefit auctions.

He is survived by his wife, Vesta Ann Brady; sons, Colin Brady and Joshua Morgan; daughters, Billie Faye (Kevin) Brady and Crissy Brady, grandchildren, Miriam Samantha Brady and Dayton Marcum; brothers, Larry (Debbie) Brady and Harold Brady; sister, Wanda (Charles) Killian; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held July 29, 2020 with Minister Andy Lockhart officiating with burial following in the Altamont Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Altamont, TN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store