Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Homer's life story with friends and family

Share Homer's life story with friends and family

SANDERS, HOMER CLINTON, age 75, of Tracy City, TN, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. A memorial service, with the Sequatchie Valley Honor Guard, was held on October 20, 2020. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store