Ida Pearl Brown


1935 - 2019
Ida Pearl Brown Obituary
BROWN, IDA PEARL, 84, of Palmer, TN, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Erlanger Sequatchie Emergency Room in Dunlap, TN. She was born in McMinnville, TN on November 26, 1935 to Bill Johnson and Loucinda Tate Johnson who preceded her in death along with her husband, Paul David Brown; brother, A.J. Johnson; sister, Ethel-Jean Johnson.
She was a member of the Gruetli Church of God and was a retired school bus driver for Grundy County Schools. She was currently living in Dunlap, TN.
She is survived by her son, Paul Douglas (Leann) Brown, Gruetli-Laager; daughters, Cheryl (Danny) White, Palmer, Kathleen (Michael) Moore, Whitwell and Rebecca Sullivan, McMinnville; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Ministers Willard Griffin and Eddie Griffith officiating. Burial followed in the Condra Cemetery at Whitwell, TN. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
