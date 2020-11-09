1/1
Imojean Braseel-Davis
1940 - 2020
BRASEEL-DAVIS, IMOJEAN, age 79, of Pelham, TN, passed away at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Born December 26, 1940, to the late Graham and Mae Ellen Nunley, Imojean will forever be remembered for her radiating love, strength, and support that she showed to others. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Hillsboro, TN. Her motto will forever be Faith, Family, Friends and Flowers. She was "famous" on social media for being known nationwide as "Momma Jean" and she will be missed dearly.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of forty three years, Clyde "C.L." Braseel; five brothers, Edwin Nunley, Wayne Nunley, Jimmy Nunley, Dwight Nunley and Wendell "Cotton" Nunley and two sisters, Anna Horton and Sherry Bradford.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Andrew Davis, Sr.; one son, Adam (Racquel) Braseel ; three daughters, Susan Braseel, Brenda Little and Christina Braseel; one step-son, "A.J" Davis, Jr. and one step- daughter, Andrea Davis; two sisters, Debra (Ronnie) Teague and Betty (Danny) Rader; three grandchildren, Leslie Davis, Dylan Braseel and Benjamin Braseel. The family encourage everyone to read Proverbs 31:25, in memory of their wonderful and loving mother. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
