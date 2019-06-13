RIEDER, IRMA JEAN, age 88 of Pelham, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Harton Tennova Healthcare in Tullahoma. She was born in Alto on April 24, 1931, to the late Clayborn and Gertrude (Garner) Gipson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rieder was preceded in death by her husband, William Jonas Rieder Jr.

Mrs. Rieder was a life-long resident of Valley Home Community. She was a graduate of Grundy County High School, Class of 1948 and a life-long member of Pelham Church of Christ. Mrs. Rieder operated a grocery store with her mother, Gertrude Gipson, in the Valley Home Community for many years. She enjoyed working in her flowers, cooking, and spending time conversing with family and friends.

She is survived by two sons, William C. (Kathy) Rieder of Tullahoma, and Timothy Dale Rieder of the Valley Home Community; three grandchildren, William Jackson (Cassie) Rieder of Chattanooga, Katherine Rieder (Rob) Marsh of Shelbyville, and Kelley N. Rieder of Chattanooga; great-grandchildren, Walker (Clay) Marsh, Madeline Payne Marsh, Sadie Rieder, Anna Patterson Marsh, William Cooper Rieder, and Katherine Virginia Marsh; special care-givers, Mae Phillips, Anita Meeks, Brooke Kilgore, Debbie Meeks, Rachel Crabtree, Ruth Simmons, Cindy Cunningham, and Peggy Price.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Mike Partin officiating. Interment followed at Warren Cemetery with William Jackson Rieder, Robert P. Marsh, Ben C. Hale, Kenneth R. Mayes, Samuel Myers, and Timothy J. Cunningham serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Dale Pavette, Robert Sitz, Kenneth L. Mayes, Carl Burnette, Troy Layne, Dennis Garner and Lawrence Smith. Arrangements provided by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, Winchester, TN. Published in Grundy County Herald on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary