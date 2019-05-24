KILGORE, IRMA, 88, of Nixa, passed away May 16, 2019 at 5:50 a.m. at the Manor of Effindale in Springfield, Missouri. Irma (Irmgarde) was born April 28, 1931, the only child of a merchant, Mr. Ludwig Kreuzer and Käthe "Henriette Becker" Kreuzer, in Kassel, Germany. In 1954, she married Mr. Forrest Gilmore, who was serving in the air force as a Second Lieutenant (deceased in 1957). She emigrated from Germany to the U.S.A. settling in Bryan, Texas. She gave birth to Alan (1955) and to Connie (1957). She married Mr. George W. Kilgore in December 1959 and adopted her two children. Over the years they resided in several different places in Texas, Louisiana and Missouri. Altogether Irma and George were happily married for fifty-three years until he passed away in 2012.

Irma was a faithful housewife and a sweet, loving mother. She did volunteer work helping mentally disabled people for many years in Pampa, Texas and St. Charles, Mo. Irma enjoyed decorating and making her own greeting cards for her many friends with whom she often corresponded with.

Irma is survived by her son, Alan Dale Kilgore and his wife Debbie Chang Siauying Kilgore, who reside in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, her step-son Gary and his wife Ann Kilgore, who reside in Springhill, Tennessee. Her daughter Connie died in April 2010.

No local services are planned. The body has been cremated under the care of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Arrangements provided by J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville, MO. Published in Grundy County Herald on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary