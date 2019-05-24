|
|
MATNEY, ISSIC LEE, 9, of Gruetli-Laager, TN, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born in Winchester, Tennessee on May 18, 2009
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Frankie Singleton.
He was playing football this spring on the North Grundy Hornets.
He is survived by his mother, Nellie Singleton; father, Jeffery Lee Matney; brother, Carter Slay Singleton; sisters, Alexis, Aleigha and Megan Matney, Breanna Cruze and Aubrey Hoosier; grandmother, Tammy Singleton.
Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Clayton Jones officiating. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on May 2, 2019