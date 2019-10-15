|
|
CANTRELL, JACKSON VENUS, age 81 of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare center. Jack was born on June 12, 1938, in Tracy City to the late Ernest Lee and Grace Katherine (Walker) Cantrell.
He was a 1958 graduate of Franklin County High School, in which he served as class president, and also a graduate of the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor's Degree in math. Jack worked as a teacher in both the Franklin County and Grundy County School Systems and served as principal of Center Grove School. He also had been employed as a bookkeeper and insurance agent.
An avid University of Tennessee football fan, Jack enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and spending time with his four-legged best friend, Smokey, but most of all, he treasured the time spent with his family. Jack will be remembered for his caring, pleasant personality, and for always telling jokes. He was truly loved by everyone.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Norvell, Bill Cantrell, Bryan Dyer, Lillian Gault, Ernestine Powell, Anna Rose Ingram, Randolph Cantrell, and Nona Fretz.
He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-eight years, Mary "Meme" Cantrell of Tullahoma; children, Jacqueline "Jackie" Cantrell of Tullahoma, Janie Cantrell of Tullahoma, James "Jimmy" Cantrell of Murfreesboro, and Jonathan Cantrell of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Jacob Riddle, Jessica Riddle, and Jaxon Cantrell; sisters, Johnnie Ruth McMahan, Shelby Travis, Betty Arnstine, and Carolyn Medley; many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be held at Cowan Montgomery Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, Winchester, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Sept. 26, 2019