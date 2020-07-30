MCCAMPBELL, JAIME ELIZABETH, 42, passed away July 7, 2020 in Tracy City, TN.
Jaime was born in Cumberland Heights on January 11, 1977. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Thomas (Patricia) Dove and Brucie McCampbell.
Jaime enjoyed crafting and planting flowers.
She is survived by her father, James "Peanut" (Tina) McCampbell; mother, Terri Yvonne McCampbell; son, Austin Slade McCampbell; daughter, Maleah Mayes; aunt, Sandy (Michael) Meeks; cousins, Jared (Keisha) Schild, Ryder and Ryleigh Schild and Jayst Meeks. A private graveside service was held with family.
Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.