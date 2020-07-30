1/1
Jaime Elizabeth McCampbell
1977 - 2020
MCCAMPBELL, JAIME ELIZABETH, 42, passed away July 7, 2020 in Tracy City, TN.
Jaime was born in Cumberland Heights on January 11, 1977. She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Thomas (Patricia) Dove and Brucie McCampbell.
Jaime enjoyed crafting and planting flowers.
She is survived by her father, James "Peanut" (Tina) McCampbell; mother, Terri Yvonne McCampbell; son, Austin Slade McCampbell; daughter, Maleah Mayes; aunt, Sandy (Michael) Meeks; cousins, Jared (Keisha) Schild, Ryder and Ryleigh Schild and Jayst Meeks. A private graveside service was held with family.
Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Tracy City, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Jul. 30 to Aug. 6, 2020.
