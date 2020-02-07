|
LADD, JAMES BUFFORD, SR, age 90 of Monteagle, TN passed away from this life Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN. Mr. Ladd was born in Monteagle, TN on December 6, 1929 to the late George and Rosie Norwood Ladd.
J.B. was a certified welder and his favorite hobby was making wine and beer. He also had a great love for animals.
J.B. is survived by his wife, Estelle Anderson Ladd; son, James B. Ladd, Jr.; daughter, Delores Ann Ladd and her husband Joseph Emmette McKenna; brothers, Fred (Doreen) Ladd and Louie (Deborah) Ladd.
Services were held January 20, 2020 at Cumberland Funeral Home in Monteagle, TN. Burial followed at Monteagle Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Jan. 23, 2020