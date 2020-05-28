James Cecil "JC" McFarland III
1989 - 2020
MCFARLAND, JAMES CECIL "JC" II, passed away form this life on Monday, May 11, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1989 in Winchester, TN to James Cecil and Karen Renee McFarland. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Carl and Willie Mae Layne, Clell and Lizzie Layne, Bill McFarland, Bill Cantrell, Lula Mae Cantrell, Ela Mae McFarland, and cousin Jody Bill McFarland.
JC served in the U.S Army where he was a sharp shooter and he also served in the National Guard. He received the Civil Air Patrol Award and Daughters of American Revolution Award. JC loved hunting, fishing, collecting old bottles and digging ginseng.
JC is survived by his parents James Cecil and Karen Renee McFarland; son, Mason McFarland and another child on the way; grandparents, William "Skooter" and Margaret McFarland, Kenneth and Cheryl Layne; sister, Kasey Mae McFarland; brother, Derek McFarland; aunts, Connie Meeks and Angela McFarland; uncles, Danny (April) McFarland; niece; Dallas Yates, nephew; Jaxon Yates; cousins, Ashley, Alexis McFarland, Kendra (Justin) Hanner, along with several other cousins.
Funeral service were held May 16, 2020, at Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Monteagle Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from May 28 to Jun. 4, 2020.
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
