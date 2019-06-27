JOHNSON, JAMES FRANKLIN, 78, of the Hubbard's Cove Community, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN with his family at his bedside. He was born in Viola, TN on October 26, 1940, to James Calvin and Mabel Fults Johnson who preceded him in death along with his wife, Mildred Hobbs Johnson.

He was US Army veteran stationed in Germany during the Berlin Crisis. He was retired from Bouldin and Lawson where he served as plant manager. He had also worked at Carrier Corporation as a supervisor, Oster and Powermatic. He operated Johnson's Exxon in Hubbard's Cove for many years and J & J Market in Viola. He enjoyed farming and raising vegetables.

He is survived by his sons, Stephen D. Fearing and James P. "J.P" (Amanda) Johnson; daughters, Cindy Myers, Sherry (Tony) Frazier and Kim (Kary) Frazier; brother, Luther Paul Johnson; grandchildren, Brad Myers, Kelcie Fearing, Eric and Christa Frazier, Heather Melton, Brittany McGee, Landon and Haley Johnson, Dylan Crawford and Jake McClain; great grandchildren, Allie and Chloe Melton, Bryce and Braxton McGee, Elissia and Jayla Frazier, Issabella and McKenna Searcy, Jaymeson and Shelbey Hale.

Funeral services were held Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Ralph Springer officiating. Burial followed in the Wesley Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors. Arrangements provided by Central Funeral Home, Manchester, TN. Published in Grundy County Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary