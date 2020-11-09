1/1
James G. "Jim" Northcut
1937 - 2020
NORTHCUT, JAMES G. "JIM", 83, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020. He was born July 31, 1937 in Chattanooga to the late J G and Jessie Northcut. He was a Member of First Christian Church, where he served as an elder emeritus. He was retired from American Manufacturing, where he served as the Human Resources Director. Mr. Northcut served in the US Army reserves.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Barbara T. Northcut; children, Jessica (Shawn) Fulgham, and Brad Northcut; grandchildren, Miller Reed Fulgham, and Lillian Fulgham; brother-in-law, Col. Robert L. Tipton, USAF (ret.) and his wife, Saward P. Tipton; special family, Billenda (Stephen) Nabors, Blake and Patrick Sparks, Teal N. Gibson, and Macall Nabors; niece and nephew, Jennifer Tipton Singh and Christopher R. Tipton
Outdoor services were held November 8 at the graveside in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to First Christian Church, 650 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37403. Arrangements provided by Chattanooga Funeral Home and Crematory North Chapel, Chattanooga, TN.

Published in Grundy County Herald from Nov. 9 to Nov. 23, 2020.
