HAYNES, JAMES HOLLINGSWORTH "JIM", age 79, of Elkton, KY and formerly of Monteagle, passed away Thursday evening at St. Thomas West in Nashville after a long-fought battle with lung disease. Jim was born on November 23, 1939 in Pelham, a son of the late George Hobart and Mary Kennedy Haynes. He graduated from Grundy County High School in 1957 and married his wife, Juanita Lockhart Haynes on June 29, 1958. Together they have three daughters, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Throughout his life, Jim had worked as a TDOC prison guard, and for Roadway Trucking in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, he also was a volunteer fireman. After his retirement he served as a police officer in Monteagle and later worked at Ray Judge's Gun Shop in Cowan.

Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Ella Frances Woosley; brothers, Heratio Prentice, George H., Charles Walter, John Watson, Larry Lewis Haynes.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita; daughters and sons-in-law, Regina & Mark Thomas of Allensville, KY, Kayla & Joseph Wheeler of Elkton, KY, Vanessa & Steve Phipps of Coalmont, TN; grandchildren, Mark, James & Shannon, Savannah & Alex, Victoria & Rebekah; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday in the funeral home chapel with Brother Danny Coffelt and Brother Freddie Harris officiating. Burial was in Warren Cemetery in Pelham. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: The . Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN. Published in Grundy County Herald on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary