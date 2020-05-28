James William Magouirk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MAGOUIRK, JAMES WILLIAM, 87, of Estill Springs, TN, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center in Winchester. He was born in Pelham, TN on January 27, 1933, to James Magouirk and Mary Etta Watley Magouirk who preceded him in death along with his son, David Wade Cagle; sister, Mary Frances Foster; brothers, Kenneth Wayne and Joe Magouirk; grandson, Colby Perry; great granddaughter, Payton Byars.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Loretta Lockhart Magouirk; son, Robin Magouirk; daughters, Pamela (Jamie) Rogers, Tina Prince, Vickie (Bill) Thomas and Mary Elizabeth (Al) Ludwig; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Glen Thomas officiating. Burial followed in the Summerfield Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Grundy County Herald from May 28 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved