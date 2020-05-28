MAGOUIRK, JAMES WILLIAM, 87, of Estill Springs, TN, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Medical Center in Winchester. He was born in Pelham, TN on January 27, 1933, to James Magouirk and Mary Etta Watley Magouirk who preceded him in death along with his son, David Wade Cagle; sister, Mary Frances Foster; brothers, Kenneth Wayne and Joe Magouirk; grandson, Colby Perry; great granddaughter, Payton Byars.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Loretta Lockhart Magouirk; son, Robin Magouirk; daughters, Pamela (Jamie) Rogers, Tina Prince, Vickie (Bill) Thomas and Mary Elizabeth (Al) Ludwig; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Glen Thomas officiating. Burial followed in the Summerfield Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.



