BIVENS, JANIE MARIE BROWN, 92, of Gruetli Laager, TN, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her home. She was born in Palmer, TN on October 3, 1928 to James Gilliam Brown and Gladys Scarbrough Brown who preceded her in death along with her husband Glenn Edward Bivens; daughter, Glenda Mae Bivens; great great granddaughter, Kollins Cleek; sisters, Christine Nunley, Viola Caldwell, Betty Totherow and Clara Dennis; brothers, Buddy and Preston Brown; son-in-law, Wendel Stiefel.

She was a member of the Bivens Chapel KJV Congregational Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and taught school in 1946 at Browns Hollow. She was saved at the age of 13 and dedicated her life to the Lord. In the early years, she attended Laager Congregational Methodist Church. She was devoted to her husband and children providing them a Christian home. She was known far and wide as a prayer warrior never failing to answer a call or request praying as much as 6 hours for those in need up until the last days of her life. She taught bible study and Sunday school. She loved going to Church and always lived her life as the Bible directed her. Her greatest social events was always centered around church.

She is survived by her sons, Kenny (Theresa) Bivens, Larry (Debbie) Bivens and Anthony Bivens; daughters, Regina (Buck) Carson, Kathy Stiefel and Rita (Charles) Thomas; grandchildren, Dustin, Jeremiah, Ryan and Levi Bivens, Greg, Tammy and Adam (Kristin) Carson, Paige (Justin) Fults, Wendy (Andy) Lockhart, Chad (Crystal) and Luke (Ashley) Stiefel, Laura Thomas, Leslie (Andrew) Torkelson, Sarah (Cody) Caldwell, Blake Thomas, Lindsay (John Ross) Jones, Amanda (Bill) Sczepanski and Betsy (Joe) Orton; great grandchildren, Phoenix, Holden, Belle, Jacob, James, Jack, Journey, Axel, Legend, Zeppelin, Dylan, Dakota (Keon), Crue, Carson, Abel Kreh, Carter Hudson, Riggs, Courtney (Stephen), Daniel (Baylee), Kristen, Uriah, Katie-Bec, Morgan, Moriah Jewel, Elyza, Ella, Glen, Chloe, Christian, Katelyn and Emma; great great granddaughter, Sadie Mae; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Saturday at the Bivens Chapel Church with Ministers, Charles Thomas, Larry Campbell, Andy Lockhart and Anthony Bivens officiating. Burial followed in the Burketts Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.



